iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.42 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.