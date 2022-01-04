iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $158.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

