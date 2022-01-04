iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 836,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,866,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

