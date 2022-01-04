iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

