iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $114.08 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

