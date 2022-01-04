iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.62

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 58565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.