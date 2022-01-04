iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

