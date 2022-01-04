iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

