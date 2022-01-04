iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading Down 2%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.18. 501,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,652% from the average session volume of 18,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter.

