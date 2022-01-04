iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

