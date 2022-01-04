iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $98.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.