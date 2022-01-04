iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $267.07

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $267.07 and last traded at $267.06, with a volume of 1411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.36.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.