iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.38. 48,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $169.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

