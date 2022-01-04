iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $73,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $296.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $275.91 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

