iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

