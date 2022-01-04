iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.