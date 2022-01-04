iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $83,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,038,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 101,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 209,509 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

