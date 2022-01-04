iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,434,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

