iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

