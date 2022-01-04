iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

