iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

