iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

