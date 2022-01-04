iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Financial Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 14.20 $17.95 million $0.32 113.78 iSun $21.05 million 3.23 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -19.84

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. iSun has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 436.59%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

