Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,334.51

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $8,334.51 and $790.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

