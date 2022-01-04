Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Up 6.4%

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 42,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,176,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,839,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

