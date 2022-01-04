Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 0.7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.31. 58,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 148,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$51.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
