Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $936,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

IAI stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $78.24 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.