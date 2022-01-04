Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,475 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

