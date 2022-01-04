Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth $169,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 217.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 225,204 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.