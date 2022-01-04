Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

