Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.