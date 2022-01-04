Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.2116 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

