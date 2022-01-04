Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 21,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

