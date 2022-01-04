Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £193 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £193 ($260.07) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.12% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.55) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($229.08) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($229.08) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($235.82) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($230.29) to £171.90 ($231.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($221.85).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £117.60 ($158.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -282.69. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,912 ($133.57) and a one year high of £196.81 ($265.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is £116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is £130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

