Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

