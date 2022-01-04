Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

