Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $284.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past three months. JLL’s wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Also, its robust balance sheet, with a manageable debt position, is impressive. In November, JLL shelled out $300 million in cash to acquire the reputed building operations platform, Building Engines. The move comes as part of its focus on technology to solve real-estate challenges. JLL’s results in recent quarters reflect a rebound in its transaction-based businesses. However, macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are key concerns. There is stiff competition from regional and local players as well.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $272.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $141.39 and a one year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,793,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

