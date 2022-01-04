JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€77.50” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €77.50 ($88.07) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €66.48 ($75.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,454 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.34.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

