JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $33.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 98,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,195,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

