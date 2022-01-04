JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) to Neutral

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

