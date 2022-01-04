JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $77.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

