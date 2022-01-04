Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.13 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 255.20 ($3.44). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 256.40 ($3.46), with a volume of 330,751 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.13.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £893,824.24 ($1,204,452.55).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

