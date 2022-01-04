Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 335.8% in December

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. KAO has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.46.
About KAO
