Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Karooooo stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

