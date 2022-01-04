Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 931.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KMF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

