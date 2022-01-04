KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY remained flat at $$43.10 during trading on Monday. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

