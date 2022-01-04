Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.