Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 21,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,384. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $486,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

