Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,269 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $338.54 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $941.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.