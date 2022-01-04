Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $437.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $440.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.